Aged 77, of Georgetown, Ontario, passed away and took her first steps into her eternal home on August 11th, 2020 joining her loving husband, Art (2013). She spent her last month in Southampton in the care of her loving daughter Sherine. She is greatly missed by her children; Kelvin (Shelley), Sherine (Lynn) and Edward (Ashley), and her grandchildren; Bethany, Jocelyn, Aaron, Luke, Ada, William, Adelaide, Bea and SylvieJoy. We are grateful for the time we could have with her to say our farewells. A service was held August 22nd, 2020 to remember Judy. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonefuneralhome.co



