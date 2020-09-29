1/1
Judy FEWSTER
Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital with her brother and her niece by her side. Survived by her mother Gail Beerman and father the late Earl Beerman. Loving sister of Darlene Moss and Jerry Dumoulin and Robert Beerman and Peter Defeiitas. Aunt of Lesley Bullied and Troy and Christopher Moss and Jackie and Great Aunt of Tyler, Hope and Johnny. She leaves behind multiple cousins, aunts and uncles. Judy was a vivacious woman and always ready to share a hug. She was not one to complain and always had a ginormous smile for anyone who needed it. She was quite active in the Georgetown community, from her love of wood burning, sitting on the local accessibility committee in Halton, the local seniors group and much more. Judys funeral will be private for family only, condolences may be sent to Basic Funerals at information@basicfunerals.ca. Donations may be made to Cancer Assist Society of Halton.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
