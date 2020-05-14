June Helen Russell of Burton Manor, Brampton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 86. Wife of the late Donald (Doc) Russell and dearly loved mother of Michael (Val), Mark (Joanne) and Scott (Shannon). Will be greatly missed by five grandchildren Jeff, Kyle, Trevor, Jason and Brett and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother John Caldwell. June was born in St. Thomas on February 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Stanley and Marguerite (Bircham) Caldwell. June was a retired Bell operator. A private family service will be held. Interment will follow in Elmdale Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas in charge of arrangements. Sadly missed Forever remembered



