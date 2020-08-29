Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Extendicare Halton Hills, on Friday, December 20th, 2019 in her 88th year. June, beloved sister of Mary (Gord Shoebridge) and Bill (Nell) Lerch. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Ada Lerch, and by brothers Earl and John Lerch. She will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare Halton Hills for the care and compassion shown to June during her time with them. A Celebration of June's life will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. In memory, contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



