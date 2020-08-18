1/1
Juventina Pacheco
Passed away peacefully on Saturday August 15th, 2020 at Extendicare Halton Hills. Juventina, in her 90th year, beloved wife of Joao Pacheco. Loved mother of Joe Pacheco (Olga), Regina Elliott (Emile), Grace McArthur (Kevin), Liberta Spittal (Dean), Natalia (Mike) and the late Tony Pacheco (Kathy Major). Proud grandmother of Jackie, Dean, Michael, Kayla, Angela, Ryan, Kyle, Cheyenne and Olivia and great grandmother of Liam, Ella, James, William, Mackenzie and Alina. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday from 5 - 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Thursday August 20th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimers Foundation would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
