It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Karen Jessie Hughes in her 65th year. She passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Irene and Abel Hughes. She leaves behind her husband and partner of thirty years Rendell Cunard, son Evan Thomas (Christine), stepdaughter Valene (Bruce); her seven grandchildren; Joseph, Dominique, Aurora, Brooklyn, Harleigh, Kace, Brayliegh; brothers Dennis (Karen) and Ernie (Beverley); in-laws Rendell (Myrtle), brothers-in-law Trent, Chad (Tina) ,Vaughan (Daisy); nieces and nephews Gina, Kenneth, Kelly, Brittany, Brandon, Matthew, Joshua, Adam, Megan, Josh Y, Avery, Cayley, Saku, Caleb, Margery; close friends Jenn and Graham, Phyllis and David, Cathy and Betty and a large circle of family and friends, particularly from Acton Branch 197 of the Royal Canadian Legion and her workplace Klimer. She will be dearly missed by all. Karen was born in Newfoundland and raised in Labrador. The 22 years she lived in Acton were truly a joy to her as she built a wonderful group of friends and extended family. As much as she loved Acton, Karen was looking forward to retiring next to the ocean in Newfoundland, sadly she was not able to fulfill this dream. We would like to thank the doctors and staff at Brampton Civic Hospital's Oncology department and Credit Valley Hospital's Radiation department. We would also like to thank the home care team along with Laurie and the staff at C.A.S.H.H., we don't know what we would have done without you. In accordance with Karen's wishes, there will be a private service held at St. Alban's Anglican Church with cremation to follow. A celebration of life will follow in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, a donation to C.A.S.H.H. would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com