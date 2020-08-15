Karl THIER

Passed away peacefully at Georgetown Hospital on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Johanna for 56 years. Loving father of Michael Thier (Catherine). Proud grandfather of Maxwell, Natasha and Alexander. Karl will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. In keeping with Karl's wishes, Cremation and a Private Family Gathering have taken place. A Celebration of Karl's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com