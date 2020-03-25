Home

Kay Bransch


1937 - 2020
Kay Bransch Obituary
Kay Bransch passed away peacefully March 19th 2020 after a brief illness. Born Kate Jenschar on November 20th, 1937 in Berlin, German, Kay spent the war years in Poland. At 19, she immigrated to Toronto where she met her husband-to-be, Gottfried, and had 2 children: Harald (Cathy) and Diane. The family moved to Georgetown in 1969 where Kay became a fixture at the local Loblaws, working as a cashier for 25 years. Woe betide the stock boy who didn't respond quickly enough to Kay's intercom page for a 'Price Check Darling!' Kay proudly became a Canadian citizen in 1998. Through the years she enjoyed cheering her children's activities, annual trips to Florida with Gottfried, aqua fit classes at the Georgetown pool, cruising, and outings with the Halton Power Squadron. Perhaps her greatest joy though was her two grandchildren: Kiah and Harris. For the last 9 years, Kay has resided at the Mountainview Residence and her family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff for their loving and compassionate care. Given current circumstances, services are being delayed. Memories can be shared through Jones Funeral Home at
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020
