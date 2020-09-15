Keith Mallette

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Keith Arnold Mallette on Monday September 7th 2020. With family by his side, Keith passed peacefully in his home after a brief battle with cancer. Taken far too soon at the age of 66, he remained the kind and gentle person he spent his life being throughout his final days. Pre-deceased by his life love Eileen, he leaves behind his children Christine, Angeline and James, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his sister Sylvia, nieces and nephews. Keith was a good man, a hard worker, a trusted friend to many and the biggest Habs fan ever. He will be deeply missed by all and lovingly remembered always. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store