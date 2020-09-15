1/1
Keith Mallette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Keith Arnold Mallette on Monday September 7th 2020. With family by his side, Keith passed peacefully in his home after a brief battle with cancer. Taken far too soon at the age of 66, he remained the kind and gentle person he spent his life being throughout his final days. Pre-deceased by his life love Eileen, he leaves behind his children Christine, Angeline and James, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his sister Sylvia, nieces and nephews. Keith was a good man, a hard worker, a trusted friend to many and the biggest Habs fan ever. He will be deeply missed by all and lovingly remembered always. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved