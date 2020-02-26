Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Kelly Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marie Leonard

Kelly Marie Leonard Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Kelly, in her 55th year, loving mother of Brandon (Leighann). Dear sister of Karen (Dave), Mel (Debbie), Diane (Randy) and Blake (Andrea). Kelly will be fondly remembered by Bill, many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received in The Trafalgar Room at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday February 28th, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. In memory, contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 26, 2020
