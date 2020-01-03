|
Peacefully, on Tuesday December 17th, 2019, at the Guelph General Hospital. Ken in his 79th year, beloved husband of Jeannette for 34 years. Loving father of Michelle and Glen. Step father of Alan (Allison), Larry (Rhoda), and Glen (Marie Jo). Loved grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 11th, at 11:00 am at Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 177 Maple Avenue, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co