|
|
MCELROY, Kevin Patrick January 20th, 1965 - March 3rd, 2020 It is with great sorrow that our family announces the sudden passing of Kevin Patrick McElroy on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga at the young age of 55. Kevin leaves behind his partner, Dawna of 17 years. His beloved dog, Angel. As well as Dawna's daughter Rachel and her family. Loving son of Mary McElroy, and the late Thomas McElroy. Siblings, John, Brendan, Barbara, Michael and their families including five nieces and two nephews Friends will be received at Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Saturday March 14th, from 1:00 until time of service at 2:00 pm in the chapel. In memory, contributions to the SPCA and would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 11, 2020