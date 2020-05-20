Khem Kuipers age 83 of Petrolia, formerly of Halton Hills, passed peacefully May 17, 2020 at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital in Petrolia after a brief illness. Khem is survived by his daughter, Patricia Livingston, nee Tupling (Harvey), of Lucknow; sons David Kuipers of Georgetown, and Paul Kuipers (Lesley) of Brights Grove. Loving grandpa to: Kirk (Danielle) Livingston of Lucknow, Shawn Neuman of Toronto, Megan Kuipers of Gravenhurst and Cody Kuipers, of Barrie, Maddison Kuipers of Brights Grove. Great-grandpa of Zane Livingston and Kloe Livingston. Also survived by his brother Raymond (Melanie) Kuipers, of Niagara on the Lake, sisters-in-law Audrey Kuipers, of Georgetown and Barrie Kuipers, of Scotland, nieces and nephews. Khem was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Caines) in 2016; his parents Raymond and Akke Kuipers; siblings Martin, Ben, John, Ann Charles, and Grace; sister-in-law Valerie, and brother-in-law Peter Charles. Khem was born in Oosterwierum, Holland on July 6, 1936 and immigrated to Canada in 1953 with his family. Moving to a new country at age 17 and only speaking Dutch was no easy transition. Despite the many struggles and challenges, Khem adjusted to his new home, mastered the English language and embraced everything that was Canada. It's safe to say that he was proud to be Canadian! Being the eldest of 7 siblings his responsibility and commitment to his entire family was unwavering and lifelong. Khem married Lillian Caines, the love of his life in 1961 and immediately became a father to Patricia and later to Dave and Paul. He loved and was proud of his family, and provided for them in every way. Khem's work resume was varied and he worked many jobs through his younger years, most of them physical in nature. He was a hard worker with a work ethic and commitment that was second to none. In the early '60s he started his career at Bowen Business Equipment/Furniture and remained there in various capacities for about 40 years. In "retirement" he landed his dream job (driving), delivering and shuttling cars all over Ontario. This lasted for several years until sadly his health just wouldn't allow him to safely drive. It was then that he was forced to relax. Khem had the friendliest demeanour and the gift of gab and therefor he made friends easily and often, with many of those friendships lasting a lifetime. He enjoyed many things in life; his family and friends, traveling, food, drink, music, parties, nature and meandering drives through the country. Khem's passing is a profound loss to the Kuipers family. He will be deeply missed by all of his family, friends and those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Private inurnment to be held at Brampton Memorial Gardens, 10061 Chinguacousy Road Donations to the Arthritis Society of Canada are welcomed. To share a story or memory, please visit arbormemorial.ca/Brampton.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 20, 2020.