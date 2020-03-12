|
Peacefully at the Georgetown Hospital on Monday, March 9th, 2020 in his 77th year. Liborio, beloved husband of the late Angela Sanfilippo (nee Tabone). Loving father of Maria (Paul Roberge) and Josee (Chris Baumgart). Cherished grandpa of David (Erica), Natasha (Brandon), Julia, and great grandpa of Carter and Logan. A private family graveside service will be held. In memory, contributions to the are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020