|
|
1942 - 2020 On Sunday afternoon, April 12, 2020, Lormer Oran Demone passed away peacefully at the Riverside Glen Long-Term Care Facility in Guelph, Ontario. Lormer had spent the past twelve years of his life battling Parkinson's disease.
Born in New Ross, Nova Scotia, Lormer grew up loving animals and life on the family farm. The youngest of seven children, Lormer had a strong work ethic from an early age and loved to work in the woods and drive his family's team of oxen. In the summertime, when the wood cutting business slowed, Lormer ventured to Ontario to work long days in the tobacco fields.
Lormer always stuck closely to his sister, Jennie, and brother-in-law Bobby, who became a lifelong friend. In time, he followed them to Ontario to find work and a better life. Lormer settled in Acton, Ontario where he quickly formed a group of friends and met the love of his life, Diane. Lormer and Diane loved to socialize and fill their weekends with friends, music and good times. The couple soon married and built a life on Main Street, where they filled the house with four sons, family pets and enjoyed close to fifty-five years together.
When Lormer wasn't working long hours or doing odd jobs, he enjoyed spending time with family. One of his favourite pastimes was watching his sons play sports. On many an evening or weekend, Lormer and Diane could be found sitting in a cold rink in Somewhere, Ontario, watching one of their boys play hockey. He also loved attending horse pulls around Southern Ontario and once traveled as far as Kentucky to see the horses.
Known for his sense of humour, Lormer could often be heard uttering witty quips such as "You're handy like a pocket on a shirt" and "See you when you're older". His response to the question, "Did you get a haircut?" would always be "No, I got them all cut."
Lormer's love and pride for Nova Scotia remained strong over the years. Every summer, Lormer and Diane would load the kids into the car for some family bonding and the six of them would make the drive Down East. Despite invariably taking a wrong turn in Montreal and occasionally threatening to turn the car around, Lormer always wanted to make the drive without stopping. The long summer days in New Ross and Diane's childhood home of Caribou River were enjoyed immensely, helping out on the farm, heading to the beach and spending time on the water, while the nights were filled with family gatherings, great food and live music.
In addition to making many great friends in and around Acton, Lormer and Diane became close friends with Mauro and Vivian Gardonio. The couples and their families spent many occasions sitting at the kitchen table talking and laughing into the wee hours. Of the many times they shared, a special highlight was the trip Lormer and Diane took to visit Mauro and Vivian in Italy in 2008.
In the later years, Lormer took great pride and joy in spending time with and talking about his nine grandchildren. Without fail, as soon as they walked in the door, he would light up with a smile. He loved to spend time watching over them, as they played and shared their adventures with Papa/Grandpa/Grampie.
In the fall of 2018, Lormer transitioned to the Riverside Glen Long-Term Care Facility, where he received excellent care from the hardworking and empathetic staff. His loving wife was by his side almost daily, feeding him and ensuring he received the best care possible until his final days. As his body began to shut down, Lormer continued to speak with his bright eyes and on the occasions when he could find his voice, he expressed great appreciation for the many visits from niece Valerie, nephews Charles and Terry and friends and close family.
Lormer is survived by his devoted wife Diane (nee Sutherland); loving sons Brian (Jessie), Brad (Vicky), Todd (Barbara) and Rick (Linda); grandchildren Carter, Berkeley, Braxton, Austin, Maya, Braylyn, Vivian, Brittyn and Hayes; and siblings Marion and Henry. Lormer is predeceased by his parents Maynard and Mamie (nee Sode) and siblings Jennie, Geraldine, Maynard, and Betty. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and extended family. A celebration of Lormer's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 21, 2020