(April 14, 1936 - June 6th 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Fitzgerald) Crowe. Joan was the beloved wife of George, married 61 years, and a devoted mother to Jan (Svend), Steve (Michele), Doug (Liana) and Don (Renée). Joan was a loving grandmother to Taylor, Madeline, Emily, Rebecca, Brad, Megan, Natalie, Sarah, Olivia and Hayden and proud great grandmother to Monica, Xavier and Gabriel. Joan passed away peacefully with her family at her side after a brief illness. Joan was predeceased by parents Mona and Lorne Fitzgerald, sister Wendy Parent and granddaughter Madeline. Joan's passions included raising her family, caring for her pets, crafting doll furniture for her grandchildren's doll house, travelling to great destinations, canoeing, camping and many trips to Florida! Joan began her career as a service representative for Bell Canada and had several part time roles with other companies over the years. Joan also served as a past president of Newcomers in Waterloo. Joan and her family moved 9 times due to George's job, making her participation in Newcomers very important to her. Many thanks to the staff at AMICA Georgetown. Your excellent care and support mean so much to our family. Cremation has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London, Ontario. Interment and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. You will always be in our heart and memories! Online condolences may be made to www.mpcemetery.ca Mount Pleasant Cemetery (London) Inc., London, Ontario
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.