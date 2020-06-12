Lorna Joan CROWE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(April 14, 1936 - June 6th 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Fitzgerald) Crowe. Joan was the beloved wife of George, married 61 years, and a devoted mother to Jan (Svend), Steve (Michele), Doug (Liana) and Don (Renée). Joan was a loving grandmother to Taylor, Madeline, Emily, Rebecca, Brad, Megan, Natalie, Sarah, Olivia and Hayden and proud great grandmother to Monica, Xavier and Gabriel. Joan passed away peacefully with her family at her side after a brief illness. Joan was predeceased by parents Mona and Lorne Fitzgerald, sister Wendy Parent and granddaughter Madeline. Joan's passions included raising her family, caring for her pets, crafting doll furniture for her grandchildren's doll house, travelling to great destinations, canoeing, camping and many trips to Florida! Joan began her career as a service representative for Bell Canada and had several part time roles with other companies over the years. Joan also served as a past president of Newcomers in Waterloo. Joan and her family moved 9 times due to George's job, making her participation in Newcomers very important to her. Many thanks to the staff at AMICA Georgetown. Your excellent care and support mean so much to our family. Cremation has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London, Ontario. Interment and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. You will always be in our heart and memories! Online condolences may be made to www.mpcemetery.ca Mount Pleasant Cemetery (London) Inc., London, Ontario

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved