Local Georgetown girl passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at her home in Caledon, surrounded by family. Lorna, in her 90th year, wife of the late Dean Taylor. Loving mother of Karen (John), Gary and Bill (Laurie). Loved grandma of Adam (Meigan), Joel, Kate, Laura, Dean and Billy. Loved great grandma of Mia, Spencer, Bella and the late Haley. Dear sister of Blair (Sandra). Lorna is predeceased by her sister Shirley and by her brothers Don and Keith. A Celebration of Lorna's life will be held on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 in the Trafalgar Room - Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020