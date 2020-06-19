Lothar "Lou" PANKENIN
PANKENIN, "Lou" Lothar Passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late "Lore" Leonore (nee Hoehne) Pankenin (2019). Dear father of Barbara (George) Rand and Reni (John) McDonald. Loving Poppi/Opa of Chris (Tammy) Betzner, Stephanie (Steve) Callaghan, Duncan (Em) Tost and cherished great grandfather of nine. Cremation has taken place. A private time of remembrance will take place by the family at a later date. Interment to be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

