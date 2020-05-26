In memory of Luigi Bottero | 1936.05.31 to 2020.05.18 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Luigi Bottero in his 84th year. Luigi passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Loving husband to Teresa (nee Torresin) of 60 years, father to Rita (Rui), Linda (Dave) and Steven (Jacqueline). Nonno to Eric, Alex, Marissa, Julia, Sydney and Siena. Dearest brother of Angela & Vittorio Tessaro, Maria & Angelo Manarin, Arcangelo & Lidia Bottero, Silvio & Giuseppina Bottero, Antonio Bottero, Angelo Bottero, Bruno Bottero, Scholastica Bottero (Suora Lucrezia), Santina & Sanbastiano Bartoncini, Anna & Dino Nardin, Giuseppe Bottero & Olivia Bottero, Angelo & Lina Bottero Dearest brother-in-law of Zita & Angelo Torresin, Geraldo & Gina Torresin, Clemente & Assunta Torresin, Alberto & Elide Torresin, Walter & Rosetta Torresin, Antonilia & Valentino Fior, Antonio & Regina Torresin, Assunta & Giovanni Pavan He leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Hamilton, Halton, Ohio, Spain and Italy. He was born the youngest of 13 children in Resana, Treviso, Italy and came to Canada at the age of 21. He provided for his family as a skilled carpenter and home builder. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his close friends and family. He also enjoyed gardening, taking special care for cultivating lots of garlic, as well as making his homemade wine and salami. Always there to lend a hand in any way to anyone. When not outdoors, he loved watching soccer, Formula 1 and game shows. Nothing was more important to him than family, and each gathering was a celebration. We love him, miss him and will always remember the man, father, and Nonno who taught us so much. We thank the generous staffing care from the Georgetown Hospital, Mississauga-Halton LHIN Services, and Saint Elizabeth Healthcare for all their support in his final days. Special thanks to his family physician Dr. Ahmed Raouf-Alkadhimi, Cynthia Stone, Claire, Vince, Mark Raqueno (NP) and nurse Vadim and the many others who helped coordinate his care at home. Thanks to Fr. Mark Sullivan for his blessing. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society is greatly appreciated. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 26, 2020.