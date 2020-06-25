Peacefully, at Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital, Bancroft, on Monday, June 15, 2020. Lyle Armstrong, age 90 of New Carlow, was the beloved husband of Donna (Bennett) Armstrong. Loving father of Craig (Jacquie) Armstrong of New Carlow. Loved grandfather of Sarah (Nik) Bierworth and the late Zachary Armstrong (2013). A private family Memorial Service and interment took place at New Carlow Cemetery, Maple Leaf. E-mail condolences to dalyfuneralhome@bellnet.ca or visit www.mgdalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 25, 2020.