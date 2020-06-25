Lyle Horace ARMSTRONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital, Bancroft, on Monday, June 15, 2020. Lyle Armstrong, age 90 of New Carlow, was the beloved husband of Donna (Bennett) Armstrong. Loving father of Craig (Jacquie) Armstrong of New Carlow. Loved grandfather of Sarah (Nik) Bierworth and the late Zachary Armstrong (2013). A private family Memorial Service and interment took place at New Carlow Cemetery, Maple Leaf. E-mail condolences to dalyfuneralhome@bellnet.ca or visit www.mgdalyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved