Mabel (Brownlow) Hives
Peacefully, on Tuesday October 27th, 2020 at the Bennett Health Care Centre, Georgetown. Mabel, in her 99th year, wife of the late Wilford (1987) and Alvin (1991). Loving mother of Dave and his wife Karen and the late Leonard "Len" (1996).She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving partner of Gordon Morton. Mabel will be sadly missed by Gordon's daughter, Heather. They shared many happy and fun times together travelling over the years and enjoyed life to its fullest together. Mabel was an amazing active lady all of her life and she spent her summers in Bala managing Len-Dave Lodge/Cottages on White Birch Island and managed her furniture warehouse in the winter months. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to her nurses and staff at the Bennett Health Care Centre for their loving and exceptional care over the last few years. A memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday November 1st, 2020 at 1:00 pm. (Covid-19 protocols in effect). Cremation has taken place. A private family interment of Mabel's urn will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bennett Health Care Centre or Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
