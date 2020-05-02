Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Margaret passed away on the afternoon of April 26th, supported by the wonderful staff of Georgetown Hospital. Margaret was predeceased by her dear husband Jack and loving son David. Margaret will be forever remembered as the cherished mother of Anne Johnston and her husband Craig, devoted grandmother of Brad and his wife Susannah, Lindsay and her husband Darrell, and adoring great grandmother of Hudson. Margaret will be fondly remembered for her contagious sense of humour, unwavering kindness and her eagerness to live life fully.



