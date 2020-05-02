Margaret Anne Holmes
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Margaret passed away on the afternoon of April 26th, supported by the wonderful staff of Georgetown Hospital. Margaret was predeceased by her dear husband Jack and loving son David. Margaret will be forever remembered as the cherished mother of Anne Johnston and her husband Craig, devoted grandmother of Brad and his wife Susannah, Lindsay and her husband Darrell, and adoring great grandmother of Hudson. Margaret will be fondly remembered for her contagious sense of humour, unwavering kindness and her eagerness to live life fully.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved