Passed away on Sunday February 16th, 2020, at the age of 83. A former RN at Georgetown Hospital, Margaret enjoyed many things including; traveling, entertaining, reading, playing bridge and tending to her beautiful garden. Predeceased by her husband Peter in 2018, she is survived and deeply missed by her son Paul, daughter Lisa, sister Karen, brother Philip and grandson David. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 from 1-3 pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations can be made to memo: "Parking Lot Fund" at St. John's United Church. Cremation has taken place. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 26, 2020