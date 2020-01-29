|
|
Unexpectedly, on Saturday January 25th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Margaret, in her 76th year, cherished wife, lover and best friend to Bill for 57 years. Known as his Pocket-sized Venus. Loving Mum to Carol (Rob), Audrey (Andy) and Lorna (Steve). Proud Gran of Adam, Heather, Katrina, Megan, Eric, Colin and Graeme. Dear sister of Eileen. Predeceased by her sister June. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown. on Thursday from 7 -9 pm. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Friday January 31st, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. In memory contributions to Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 29, 2020