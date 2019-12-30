Home

Margaret J. Von Zuben Obituary
Peacefully, on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, in her 76th year. Margaret, loving wife of Edward "Ted" Von Zuben. Daughter of the late Harold and Doris Miller. Beloved mother of Robert, David and Cheryl; Margaret will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren Ethan and Larissa Von Zuben. Dear sister of Arlene Noel and Gerry Miller. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment Brampton Memorial Gardens. In memory, contributions to the Canadian Bible Society, the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Society are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 30, 2019
