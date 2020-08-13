Passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in her 88th year. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Eduard (2014). Loving mother of William (Zingra), and Ted (Diane). Dearest Oma of Christopher (Sherri), James (Heather), Jeremy, and Brad (Elizabeth). Great Oma of Ivy, Connor, Logan, Henry, and Boone. Special Aunt to Barbara (Doug), the late Nancy (Leon), and Kathy (Jan). A private memorial service will be held at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, Acton, Interment of Cremated remains will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com
(519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)