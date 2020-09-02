It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Rose Suitor on Saturday August 29th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital in her 81st year. Margaret, beloved wife of the late George Suitor for 62 years and loving mother to Brenda Pearce (Michael and Family), Steven Suitor and Scott Suitor (Carolyn and Family). She was the proud Nanny of Gregory and Adrian Albert and Megan, Jesse and Hannah Suitor. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Violet and Arnold McBean, her sister Flora and her brothers Robert (Mariette), Albert (Judy). She is survived by her brother Bill (Darlene) and her sister -in-laws, Mariette and Judy. Margaret was a dear sister-in-law to the Suitor family; Kathleen (Floyd), Lawrence (Evelyn), June (Ralph), Milton, Alan (Bernice). Aunt Margaret will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Margaret pursued a successful and gratifying career first with Canadian Tire and then selling real estate in Acton, Georgetown, Guelph and Rockwood for over 30 years. Friends and family will be received at Jones Funeral Home 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Wednesday September 9th, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm, followed by a Service of Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Georgetown. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the Continuing Complex Care Unit at Georgetown Hospital for their palliative care of Margaret over the past few months. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetes Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



