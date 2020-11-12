Passed away peacefully at Georgetown Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Charles O'Rourke (2009). Loving mother of Elizabeth "Judy" Scott (late Clifford 1997), Margaret and Don Tuck of Collingwood, Hugh Jr. O'Rourke (late Lynda 2016) of Airdrie, Alberta, and Bob (Bev) O'Rourke of Cambridge. Dear grandmother of Tammy Bickers, Debbie Burns, Andy Scott, Brent and Brian Tuck, Rosalind and Rochelle O'Rourke. Cherished great-grandmother of Michael Burns, Dylan, David and Tianna Bickers, Riley and Aleesha Scott, Ethan and Keegan Tuck. Margaret will be missed by her sister Ruth, her brothers; William, Robert and Charles, and her sister-in-law Sheila Flemming of Brampton. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Charlotte Corner, and her sister Charlotte. She is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com
