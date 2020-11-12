1/1
Margaret Watt O'ROURKE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Georgetown Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Hugh Charles O'Rourke (2009). Loving mother of Elizabeth "Judy" Scott (late Clifford 1997), Margaret and Don Tuck of Collingwood, Hugh Jr. O'Rourke (late Lynda 2016) of Airdrie, Alberta, and Bob (Bev) O'Rourke of Cambridge. Dear grandmother of Tammy Bickers, Debbie Burns, Andy Scott, Brent and Brian Tuck, Rosalind and Rochelle O'Rourke. Cherished great-grandmother of Michael Burns, Dylan, David and Tianna Bickers, Riley and Aleesha Scott, Ethan and Keegan Tuck. Margaret will be missed by her sister Ruth, her brothers; William, Robert and Charles, and her sister-in-law Sheila Flemming of Brampton. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Charlotte Corner, and her sister Charlotte. She is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved