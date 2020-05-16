Marguerite d'ENTREMONT
1922 - 2020
Marguerite passed away, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of Adrian (2000) and loving mother of Doreen (Hal Henschel) and Ken (Kerry Bakewell) and grandmother to Nicolle. Dear sister of Bernard and predeceased siblings, Edith, Kenneth, Kathleen. Marguerite would have celebrated her 98th Birthday on May 13th. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and good friend to many. She gave a lifetime of service to the Catholic Women's League of Georgetown and many other charities. She had a heart of gold, was very kind, funny and always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. We'll miss her dearly and know that she is at peace with her family in Heaven. We wish to thank the incredible staff at Simcoe Manor for their kindness, support and care. A private service will be on Friday May 15th in Georgetown. In memory, contributions can be made to Simcoe Manor, Beeton-Long Term Care. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
