Peacefully, on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020 at Extendicare Halton Hills. June, in her 94th year, wife of the late Donald Smith (2014). Loving mother of Don and the late Diane (2004). Loved grandma of Kim (Tom) and Laura (Tyler). Great grandma of Nick, Paige and Alex. Dear sister of Gloria. Predeceased by many brothers and sisters. A private family graveside service will be held at Springcreek Cemetery, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Trillium Gift of Life Network would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



