Maria De Sousa

Peacefully on October 22nd, 2020 surrounded by family at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Maria in her 75th year, beloved wife of Jose for 51 years. Loving mother to Lucie (Ross) Baptista and David (Nelia) Raposo - De Sousa. Loved Avo to Joshua, Marissa, Nathan, Eliott and Daniella. Dear sister of Normanda, Lurdes, Maria Dos Anjos, Amelia and Ana. Predeceased by her brother John Carlos. Maria will be deeply missed by her loving extended family and friends. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday October 26th, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Tuesday October 27th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In memory contributions to the Lung Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store