Maria De Sousa
Peacefully on October 22nd, 2020 surrounded by family at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Maria in her 75th year, beloved wife of Jose for 51 years. Loving mother to Lucie (Ross) Baptista and David (Nelia) Raposo - De Sousa. Loved Avo to Joshua, Marissa, Nathan, Eliott and Daniella. Dear sister of Normanda, Lurdes, Maria Dos Anjos, Amelia and Ana. Predeceased by her brother John Carlos. Maria will be deeply missed by her loving extended family and friends. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday October 26th, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Tuesday October 27th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In memory contributions to the Lung Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
