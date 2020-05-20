Marie Bridget Simpson
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Marie, peacefully, on May 16th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Marie, in her 75th year, loving mother of Michael and his wife Athena. Predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Michael Brannigan. Loved niece of Teresa Murphy and the late Jim, Joe, Matthew, Carmel, Kay, Maisie and Lily. Marie will be sadly missed by cousins Brian, Maureen, Barry, Elizabeth, Joseph, John and predeceased by Irene, Judith and Yvonne. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Wednesday from 3-5 and 6-8 pm. (Social distancing and gathering guide lines will be in place). A private funeral liturgy will be held in the chapel on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am (view by livestream). Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
MAY
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
MAY
21
Liturgy
10:00 AM
view by livestream
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
