It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Marie, peacefully, on May 16th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Marie, in her 75th year, loving mother of Michael and his wife Athena. Predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Michael Brannigan. Loved niece of Teresa Murphy and the late Jim, Joe, Matthew, Carmel, Kay, Maisie and Lily. Marie will be sadly missed by cousins Brian, Maureen, Barry, Elizabeth, Joseph, John and predeceased by Irene, Judith and Yvonne. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Wednesday from 3-5 and 6-8 pm. (Social distancing and gathering guide lines will be in place). A private funeral liturgy will be held in the chapel on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am (view by livestream). Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store