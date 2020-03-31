Home

Marie Hulme Obituary
Peacefully on March 27th, at the Georgetown Hospital in her 89th year. Predeceased by her partner Bill (Coon) in 2018. Beloved sister of Ron (Margaret), Francis, John (Sandy)and BettyAnne (Philip) Grahame. Predeceased by Ken, Elsie and Leonard. Marie will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. A private family service was held on Tuesday March 31st, 2020 at 11:00 am. at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631. A public service will be held for all friends and family once the Covid 19 situation has passed. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020
