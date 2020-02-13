Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Marilyn Reta Wilks

Marilyn Reta Wilks Obituary
Peacefully, on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Marilyn, in her 89th year, wife of the late Lonnie Wilks and John Josiak. Loving mother of Greg (Claire), Susan (Edward) and Martin (Robin). Cherished Grandma of John, Scott, Corey, Kayla and Ashley. Great-grandma of Brielle and Evie. Predeceased by her brother Barry. Marilyn enjoyed many years with the Norval Hooking Guild. A celebration of Marilyn's Life will take place at a later date. In memory, contributions to The Alzheimer's Society of Ontario would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
