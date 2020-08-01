Mario Pereira

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday July 31st, 2020. Mario, in his 68th year, beloved husband of Marie for 47 years. Loving father of Laura Coxon (Jeff) and Mathew Pereira (Lindsay). Proud grandpa of Sara, Edward, Marissa and Lacey. Dear brother of Dolores Peacock, Fernando Pereira (Neves), Aldora Hutchinson (Tom) and Nita Pereira (Paul McNaughton). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday from 10-11 am. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Friday August 7th at 11:00 am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated.