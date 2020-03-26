Home

Marion Armstrong

Marion Armstrong Obituary
Marion Armstrong was in her 90th year and was the loved wife of William (Bill) Armstrong. She was the loving mother of Patsy and her husband Ken Cross, Elgin (deceased) and his wife Linda Armstrong, Marilyn and her husband Wayne Guzak, Barbara and her husband Ken Terry. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marion was a feisty lady right up to the end. She lived a long full life with many great adventures. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Peel Manor for their love and care over the past two years. They have become like family to us and provided the very best of care for mom. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you please "pay it forward" and do something kind for someone who needs help, encouragement, or a little bit of extra support.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
