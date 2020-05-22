Peacefully on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Marion, in her 89th year, wife of the late Lawrence Majuery (1997). Loving mother of Larry (Barbara), Lynda (Tony), Dianne (Duarte), Bryan (Angela), Carol, Brenda (Phil) and Elizabeth (Mark). Loved grandma of Marty, Angela, Tina, Jeffrey, Paul, Karrie, Christopher, Kimberly, Cory, Kelly, Daniel, Nicole, Kyle and Cassie. Great grandmother of Travis, Baylee, Breanna, Reilly, Daniella, Joshua, Adeline, Curtis, Cammeron, Carter, Madison, Hailey, Lauren, Caitlyn, Gavin, Colton, Barrette, Ayva, Scarlett, Alice, Ayden, Allisha, Yazman and Trent. Dear sister of John and the late Larry. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



