Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Ackroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ackroyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ackroyd Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Ackroyd (nee Hall), on April 2nd, 2020 in her 90th year, in Georgetown, Ontario. Daughter of Jack and Edith, Marjorie is survived by her brother David of Yorkshire, England. Beloved wife of 68 years of Raymond; mother of John, Mike (Isabel) and Susan (Jill); grandmother of Amanda (Mike), Steven and Christopher; great-grandmother to Logan, Owen, Evan and Brody. Predeceased by son Keith. Cremation to take place, private family remembrance to follow. Donations to a . To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -