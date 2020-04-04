|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Ackroyd (nee Hall), on April 2nd, 2020 in her 90th year, in Georgetown, Ontario. Daughter of Jack and Edith, Marjorie is survived by her brother David of Yorkshire, England. Beloved wife of 68 years of Raymond; mother of John, Mike (Isabel) and Susan (Jill); grandmother of Amanda (Mike), Steven and Christopher; great-grandmother to Logan, Owen, Evan and Brody. Predeceased by son Keith. Cremation to take place, private family remembrance to follow. Donations to a . To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020