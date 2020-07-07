Marjorie Joyce Ward passed away on June 30/2020. Joyce was surrounded by loving hearts. Joyce's health was failing over the last year, her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept Joyce flight alive. Joyce was survived by Gary Hankin. Loving mother to Bonnie Kucherawy and Julie Angelone, and adorning to Tyler and Trevor Kucherawy, and Isabelie, Nicholas and Christopher Angelone. Joyce was survived by her sisters. Dorothy Hawks, Helen James and and her predecensed brother Lawrence Johnston. I want to thank my aunts, cousins and friends for all the love you gave us. In lieu of flowers, please donate to C.A.S.H for all of you just one word. AMAZING



