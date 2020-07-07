1/
Marjorie Joyce Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Joyce Ward passed away on June 30/2020. Joyce was surrounded by loving hearts. Joyce's health was failing over the last year, her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept Joyce flight alive. Joyce was survived by Gary Hankin. Loving mother to Bonnie Kucherawy and Julie Angelone, and adorning to Tyler and Trevor Kucherawy, and Isabelie, Nicholas and Christopher Angelone. Joyce was survived by her sisters. Dorothy Hawks, Helen James and and her predecensed brother Lawrence Johnston. I want to thank my aunts, cousins and friends for all the love you gave us. In lieu of flowers, please donate to C.A.S.H for all of you just one word. AMAZING

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved