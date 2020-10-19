1/1
Mark Charles HENNESSEY
Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Guelph General Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020. Mark Hennessey, age 60 years, was the beloved friend of Colleen Lancaster. He was a loving member of Colleen's family, her children and grandchildren and her brothers and sisters. Mark is survived by his siblings Faye (Bob) Van Dyke, Sue Swan, Diane Perkins, by his sister-in-law Vicki Hennessey and by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles James Hennessey and Evelyn Hazel (nee Robinson) Hennessey, by his brother Guy and by brothers-in-law Ken Swan and Kim Perkins. Mark was an avid sports fan and a lover of long nature walks. He was always ready for a new adventure. Cremation has taken place. Private family gatherings to honour Mark's memory will be held at later dates. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Make A Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


