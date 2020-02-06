|
Born in Montreal on July 9th, 1931 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at Extendicare Halton Hills in his 89th year. Michael, beloved husband of Patricia for 63 years. Loving father to Greg (Erica) and Keith (Brenda). Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Jeff), Nichole, Blake, Corinne, Marisa (Tyler) and great grandfather of Abbigail. Michael is predeceased by his sisters Terry and Mary. The family wishes to thank the staff at Extendicare, specifically the Ballinafad House, for their excellent care and compassion. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown, at 10:00 am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills (CASHH) are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020