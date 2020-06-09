Michael Jarvis MURDY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Founder and Owner for 40 years of Rock Products): At his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in his 68th year. Mike, beloved husband of the late Amy Morrison (d. December 2019). Loving and devoted father of Andrea McDonald (Simon), Curtis Carr (Margaret), and Matthew Murdy (Lindsey). Cherished Pappy of Grace, Audrey, Emma, Sara, Mason, Lucas, Mackinley, and Molly. Survived by his sister Lynn Bradley (Bob). Remembered loving by his nieces and nephews. Son of the late Don Murdy and Ethel Nethercott. A Celebration of Mike's life will be announced when social gatherings are permitted. In his memory, donations to Camp Huronda Ontario or JDRF Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
To All the Murdy Kids & Grandchildren

I was very sad to hear about Amy and now Michael. They were patients in Georgetown at Dentistry on Sinclair. When they were in the office they brought a smile to the whole office. Thinking of all of you at this very difficult time.

Nancy
Nancy
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved