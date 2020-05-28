Peacefully, on Tuesday May 26th, 2020, at the Georgetown Hospital. Michel, in his 65th year, beloved husband of Guylaine for 30 years. Loving father of Caroline, Marilyn (Mark) and Sonia (Adam). Loved grandfather of Synthia, Tristan, Stephan Jr., Breyanna and Kingston. Loved brother of Rene (Delores), Suzanne and Lucie. A Private Family Funeral Liturgy was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday May 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am (others can view by livestream). Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 28, 2020.