J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
Monika F. ISKE Obituary
Peacefully, on Sunday December 29th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Monika, in her 77th year, wife of the late Herbert Iske. Loving mother of Jacqueline (Duane), Michael (Krista) and Carolyn (Robert). Loved Nana of Tyler, Mason, Cole, Paige and Grayson. Dear sister of Hans (Anna), George, David (Rose) and Alan. Predeceased by her sister Gisela. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday January 15th, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11:00 am. In memory contributions to World Vision or would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
