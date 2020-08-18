1/
Myles Frederick Burke
1955 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Myles Frederick Burke on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Hospice Wellington. Myles was born in Bell Island, Newfoundland on September 18, 1955. Loving father of Michael (Andrea) and Ashley. Cherished Poppy of Hannah and Colton. Dear brother of Kevin, Gerald, Richard, Marge, and Linda. Predeceased by his mother Gertrude, his father Frank, and his brothers Joe and Gord. Myles was a devoted father and horse enthusiast, with a passion and talent for cooking. He will be missed deeply by his family, friends and all who knew him. The funeral service will take place August 21, 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Parish in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Wellington. https://www.hospicewellington.org

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish
