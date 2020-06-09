With great sorrow we announce the passing of Nevenka Rici on Thursday June 4th, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Dragutin Rici. Loving mother of Joe (Belinda) and Ivan (Barb). Proud grandmother of Ashleigh, Brittany and Michael and great Baka to Charlotte and Oak Lynn. Predeceased by her brother Mijo Draganjac in Croatia. Born in Croatia on February 1st, 1931, Nevenka and her husband and two sons immigrated to Georgetown, Ontario in 1959. She worked in the family business until 1970 and then Standard Products until retirement in 1991. In retirement she was happiest in her home and garden sharing her time and produce with family, friends and neighbors. She will be sadly missed by many family, friends and neighbors in Canada, Croatia and many other countries. Special thanks to care givers at Amica Georgetown and Georgetown Hospital where she made more friends during her stay. A private family service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may watch funeral livestream from home. Service of committal and burial was held following at the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or masses would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 9, 2020.