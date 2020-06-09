Nevenka (Verna) (Rice) Rici
1931-02-01 - 2020-06-04
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nevenka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sorrow we announce the passing of Nevenka Rici on Thursday June 4th, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Dragutin Rici. Loving mother of Joe (Belinda) and Ivan (Barb). Proud grandmother of Ashleigh, Brittany and Michael and great Baka to Charlotte and Oak Lynn. Predeceased by her brother Mijo Draganjac in Croatia. Born in Croatia on February 1st, 1931, Nevenka and her husband and two sons immigrated to Georgetown, Ontario in 1959. She worked in the family business until 1970 and then Standard Products until retirement in 1991. In retirement she was happiest in her home and garden sharing her time and produce with family, friends and neighbors. She will be sadly missed by many family, friends and neighbors in Canada, Croatia and many other countries. Special thanks to care givers at Amica Georgetown and Georgetown Hospital where she made more friends during her stay. A private family service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may watch funeral livestream from home. Service of committal and burial was held following at the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or masses would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved