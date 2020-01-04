|
Bartlett, Nina Louise (nee Matthews) February 21, 1941 - December 30, 2019 Passed peacefully away, after a short illness, at the Georgetown Hospital with her family by her side. Leaving to mourn her husband of 54 years Roy, her loving daughter , Krista Bartlett-Farragos, son-in law Anthony, and the delight of her life, her grandchildren: Nadia, Noah and Lucas. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Daisy Matthews, parents-in-law Herbert and Jessie Bartlett, son Matthew, brothers: Clive and Ralph. Leaving to mourn are her daughter-in-law Rikki Walsh, her sister Diane Coombs (Keith), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joan (Malcolm) Jewer, Herb (Lilian) Bartlett, Sandra (Gordon) Butt, and Gladys Matthews. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially Larry and Thelma Feltham. Nina had a successful teaching career in NL from the sixties to the nineties. She left NL in 2006 and moved to Georgetown where she spent countless happy hours with her grandchildren and her best friend, her daughter Krista. She always enjoyed a game of cards, dancing, traveling and simply spending time with friends. Nina had a zest for life. She made everyone around her feel appreciated and she greatly valued family gatherings. For Roy she was a guiding light and loving companion. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Georgetown General Hospital for their compassion and care during Nina's brief stay in hospital. Visitation will take place at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown (905) 877-3631 on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nina to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co