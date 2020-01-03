|
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital with her family by her side. Nina was in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Roy for 54 years. Loving mother of Krista Bartlett-Farragos (Anthony) and of the late Matthew Bartlett. Loved mother-in-law of Rikki Walsh. Devoted and cherished grandmother of Nadia, Noah and Lucas. Dear sister of Diane (Keith) Coombs. Predeceased by her brothers Clive and Ralph. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday January 5th, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. In memory, contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co