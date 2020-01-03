Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Louise Bartlett

Add a Memory
Nina Louise Bartlett Obituary
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital with her family by her side. Nina was in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Roy for 54 years. Loving mother of Krista Bartlett-Farragos (Anthony) and of the late Matthew Bartlett. Loved mother-in-law of Rikki Walsh. Devoted and cherished grandmother of Nadia, Noah and Lucas. Dear sister of Diane (Keith) Coombs. Predeceased by her brothers Clive and Ralph. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday January 5th, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. In memory, contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -