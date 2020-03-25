Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Arthurton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Arthurton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Arthurton Obituary
Peacefully, on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Norma, in her 88th year, beloved wife of Keith for 63 years. Loving mother of Pam (Mark) McDonald. Loved grandmother of Katelynn (Brad), Krystal, Kayla and Taylor. Great grandmother of Kyle, Emma and Marcus. Dear sister of Betty Ann (Don) McPhee. Predeceased by her son Randy Arthurton and sister Marion. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -