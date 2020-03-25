|
Peacefully, on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Norma, in her 88th year, beloved wife of Keith for 63 years. Loving mother of Pam (Mark) McDonald. Loved grandmother of Katelynn (Brad), Krystal, Kayla and Taylor. Great grandmother of Kyle, Emma and Marcus. Dear sister of Betty Ann (Don) McPhee. Predeceased by her son Randy Arthurton and sister Marion. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020