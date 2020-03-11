Home

Norma Sandra Smith

Norma Sandra Smith Obituary
Peacefully on Friday March 6th, 2020 at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Norma, in her 82nd year, wife of the late Robert Douglas Smith (2004). Loving mother of Robert, Lorraine, Linda and Barbara (Tom). Devoted Grammy and Nana of Crystal (Andrew), Jessica, Emily, Grace and Brittany. Great-Grammy of Erin, Kaitlyn, Grant and Faith. Dear sister of Ross (Lois), Phyllis and Gale (Robert). Predeceased by her brothers Fred and Gordon. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday from 7:00-9:00 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday March 12th, 2020 at 11:30 am. Spring Interment Union Presbyterian Cemetery. In memory, contributions to Toronto Western Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 11, 2020
